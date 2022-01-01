Source Naturals Men''s Life Force™ Multiple is a scientifically advanced formula, based on the award-winning Life Force™ Multiple. Additional ingredients address men''s specific health concerns, including prostate function, reproductive health, hormonal regulation, libido, and more. Designed to meet the nutritional needs of men of all ages, Men''s Life Force delivers deep cellular energy to your key body systems. When these systems are Bio-Aligned™, you experience enhanced vitality, strength, and performance.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.