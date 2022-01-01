Source Naturals Men's Life Force Multiple Perspective: front
Source Naturals Men's Life Force Multiple

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107801920
Product Details

Source Naturals Men''s Life Force™ Multiple is a scientifically advanced formula, based on the award-winning Life Force™ Multiple. Additional ingredients address men''s specific health concerns, including prostate function, reproductive health, hormonal regulation, libido, and more. Designed to meet the nutritional needs of men of all ages, Men''s Life Force delivers deep cellular energy to your key body systems. When these systems are Bio-Aligned™, you experience enhanced vitality, strength, and performance.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin E , Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacinamide , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folate , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Iodine , Magnesium , Zinc , Selenium , Copper , Manganese , Chromium , Molybdenum , Sodium , Potassium , Saw Palmetto Berry Extract , Ashwagandha Root Extract , Damiana Leaf , Asian Ginseng Root Extract , N-acetyl Cysteine , Swedish Flower Pollen Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Vitamin E Powder , Silymarin , Bromelain , Stinging Nettle Root Extract , Pygeum Bark Extract , Wasabi Rhizome , Oat Straw Aerial Parts , Choline , Inositol , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , R-lipoic Acid , Cordycep Sinensis Myceliaa , Dmae , Grape Seed Extract , MSM , Hawthorn Berry Extract , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Quercetin , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Coenzyme Q10 , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Rutin , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Lycopene , Boron , Lutein , Astaxanthin , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Modified Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
