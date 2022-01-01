Source Naturals Men's Life Force Multiple
Product Details
Source Naturals Men''s Life Force™ Multiple is a scientifically advanced formula, based on the award-winning Life Force™ Multiple. Additional ingredients address men''s specific health concerns, including prostate function, reproductive health, hormonal regulation, libido, and more. Designed to meet the nutritional needs of men of all ages, Men''s Life Force delivers deep cellular energy to your key body systems. When these systems are Bio-Aligned™, you experience enhanced vitality, strength, and performance.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin D3 , Vitamin E , Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacinamide , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folate , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Iodine , Magnesium , Zinc , Selenium , Copper , Manganese , Chromium , Molybdenum , Sodium , Potassium , Saw Palmetto Berry Extract , Ashwagandha Root Extract , Damiana Leaf , Asian Ginseng Root Extract , N-acetyl Cysteine , Swedish Flower Pollen Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Vitamin E Powder , Silymarin , Bromelain , Stinging Nettle Root Extract , Pygeum Bark Extract , Wasabi Rhizome , Oat Straw Aerial Parts , Choline , Inositol , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , R-lipoic Acid , Cordycep Sinensis Myceliaa , Dmae , Grape Seed Extract , MSM , Hawthorn Berry Extract , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Quercetin , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Coenzyme Q10 , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Tocotrienol Complex , Rutin , Black Pepper Fruit Extract , Lycopene , Boron , Lutein , Astaxanthin , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Modified Cellulose Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More