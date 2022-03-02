Source Naturals Methylcobalamin Vitamin B-12 Cherry Lozenges 5mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Methylcobalamin Vitamin B-12 Cherry Lozenges 5mg

30 ctUPC: 0002107801328
Product Details

Methylcobalamin, an active coenzyme form of vitamin B-12, is essential for cell growth and replication. It is more concentrated than other forms of B-12 in the cerebrospinal fluid, where it can be used by the central nervous system. It donates methyl groups to the myelin sheath that insulates certain nerve fibers. It may also play a role in maintaining a healthy sleep-wake cycle, as well as normal nerve function.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mannitol , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Natural Cherry Flavor , Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

