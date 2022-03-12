Methylcobalamin is an active coenzyme form of vitamin B-12 that is more bioavailable than common form, cyanocobalamin. B-12 is essential for healthy red blood cells, energy level, and DNA production, and plays an important role in maintaining normal nerve functions.* Older people tend to have less stomach acid, which may result in less absorption of B-12 from food. Supplementing with Source Naturals Methylcobalamin B-12 can help ensure adequate intake.*

