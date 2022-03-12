Source Naturals MethylCobalamin Vitamin B12 Cherry Lozenges 1mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals MethylCobalamin Vitamin B12 Cherry Lozenges 1mg

120 ctUPC: 0002107801293
Purchase Options

Product Details

Methylcobalamin is an active coenzyme form of vitamin B-12 that is more bioavailable than common form, cyanocobalamin. B-12 is essential for healthy red blood cells, energy level, and DNA production, and plays an important role in maintaining normal nerve functions.* Older people tend to have less stomach acid, which may result in less absorption of B-12 from food. Supplementing with Source Naturals Methylcobalamin B-12 can help ensure adequate intake.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Mannitol , Sorbitol , Natural Cherry Flavor , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More