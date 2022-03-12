Source Naturals MethylCobalamin Vitamin B12 Cherry Lozenges 1mg
Product Details
Methylcobalamin is an active coenzyme form of vitamin B-12 that is more bioavailable than common form, cyanocobalamin. B-12 is essential for healthy red blood cells, energy level, and DNA production, and plays an important role in maintaining normal nerve functions.* Older people tend to have less stomach acid, which may result in less absorption of B-12 from food. Supplementing with Source Naturals Methylcobalamin B-12 can help ensure adequate intake.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mannitol , Sorbitol , Natural Cherry Flavor , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More