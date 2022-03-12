Methylcobalamin, an active coenzyme form of vitamin B-12, is essential for cell growth and replication.* It is more concentrated than other forms of B-12 in the cerebrospinal fluid, where it can be used by the central nervous system. It donates methyl groups to the myelin sheath that insulates certain nerve fibers.* It may also play a role in maintaining a healthy sleep-wake cycle, as well as normal nerve function.*

