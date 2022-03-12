Source Naturals MSM Powder Perspective: front
16 ozUPC: 0002107801535
MSM serves as an important source of bioavailable dietary sulfur, a mineral that plays a critical role in maintaining the integrity and elasticity of connective and other tissues. It is an important component of proteins found throughout the body, such as in hair, nails, skin and tendons.

MSM is a naturally occurring form of organic sulfur found mainly in protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish and lean meat. Taking MSM each day helps to replenish the body''s supply of sulfur.

Suitable for vegetarians and hypoallergenic.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
174.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Methylsulfonylmethane

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible