Mucuna Dopa™ uses a potent extract of the Mucuna pruriens seed which assists in brain function, libido, and supporting muscle growth. Mucuna pruriens contains high concentrations of l-Dopa, a neurotransmitter that prompts a positive mental state of action and assertiveness. Source Naturals Mucuna Dopa™ comes in 100 mg vegetarian capsules.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.