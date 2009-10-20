Source Naturals Mucuna Dopa Capsules 100 mg
Product Details
Mucuna Dopa™ uses a potent extract of the Mucuna pruriens seed which assists in brain function, libido, and supporting muscle growth. Mucuna pruriens contains high concentrations of l-Dopa, a neurotransmitter that prompts a positive mental state of action and assertiveness. Source Naturals Mucuna Dopa™ comes in 100 mg vegetarian capsules.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mucuna Pruriens Seed Extract , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose ( Capsule ) , Maltodextrin , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
