Source Naturals Mushroom Immune Defense™
Source Naturals MUSHROOM IMMUNE DEFENSE™ is a blend of mushroom mycelia and extracts from 15 of the most well-studied species of health-supportive mushrooms. Although the exact mechanisms of action in the body are not yet fully understood, researchers propose that constituents of these mushrooms may support natural killer (NK) cell, T-cell, and macrophage activity, and cytokine production. By carefully combining these mushrooms and fortifying them with extracts, Source Naturals Mushroom Immune Defense offers a broad-spectrum, high potency, complete mushroom product.
Vitamin C , Shiitake Mycelia Biomass , Reishi Mycelia Biomass , Maitake Mycelia Biomass , Turkey Tail Mycelia Biomass , Agaricus Blazei Mycelia Biomass , Hericium Erinaceus Mycelia Biomass , Flammulina Velutipes Mycelia Biomass , Tremella Mycelia Biomass , Schizophyllum Commune Mycelia Biomass , Artist's Conk Mycelia Biomass , Poria Mycelia Biomass , Zhu Ling Mycelia Biomass , Pleurotus Ostreatus Mycelia Biomass , Cordyceps Sinensis Mycelia Biomass , Cordyceps Militaris Mycelia Biomass , Armilleria Mellea Mycelia Biomass , Shiitake Mushroom Extract , Reishi Mushroom Extract , Maitake Mushroom Extract , Turkey Tail Mushroom Extract , Cordyceps Sinensis Cs-4 Standardized Extract , Agaricus Blazei Mushroom Extract and Beta Glucan Fraction , Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica and Modified Cellulose Gum .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
