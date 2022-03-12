Source Naturals N-Acetyl Cysteine Perspective: front
Source Naturals N-Acetyl Cysteine

1000 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107800169
Product Details

N-Acetyl Cysteine is a more stable form of the sulfur amino acid L-cysteine, and is a powerful antioxidant. It is an excellent precursor of glutathione, another major antioxidant. Glutathione is also the precursor, along with selenium, of glutathione peroxidase, one of the most important antioxidant enzymes in the body.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium58mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , N-acetyl Cysteine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
