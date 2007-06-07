Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals N-Acetyl Cysteine
1000 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800170
N-Acetyl Cysteine is a stable form of the sulfur amino acid L-cysteine, and is a powerful antioxidant. it is a precursor of glutathione, a major antioxidant. Glutathione is activated by the selenium-containing glutathione peroxidase, one of the most important antioxidant enzymes in the body. N-Acetyl Cysteine is better than glutathione supplements, which may break down during digestion and lose potency.