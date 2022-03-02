NADH, a natural coenzyme derived from vitamin B-3 (niacin) is essential for basic metabolism, respiration, the breakdown of sugars and fats, and the production of ATP, the primary energy molecule in our cells. NADH supplies ATP energy to the brain, nerves, muscles, heart and all other organs, in order to function. NADH sublingual is great for traveling, jet lag, studying, workouts, athletic performance, or whenever a natural boost of energy is needed.

