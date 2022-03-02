Source Naturals Nattokinase NSK-SD™
Product Details
Nattokinase is a systemic enzyme isolated from the traditional Japanese soy food, natto. It has been shown to support healthy blood flow by assisting the circulatory clearing system of the body.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nattokinase , Microcrystalline Cellulose and Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
