Source Naturals Neuromins DHA Softgels 200 mg

120 ctUPC: 0002107800655
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid and plays a significant role in cerebral development, especially during the crucial period of fetal development and infancy. Pregnant mothers transfer DHA directly to the fetus to support rapid brain and retina development. DHA is supplied to the newborn via mother''s breast milk.

Some people have lower concentrations of DHA due to low-fat or vegetarian diets. Supplementation with DHA can help ensure adequate amounts to support normal development of the brain and retina.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch , Glycerin , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Purified Water , Carrageenan , Sorbitol , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Tocopherols , Natural Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Caramel , Docosahexaenoic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
