Source Naturals Neuromins DHA Softgels 200 mg
Product Details
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid and plays a significant role in cerebral development, especially during the crucial period of fetal development and infancy. Pregnant mothers transfer DHA directly to the fetus to support rapid brain and retina development. DHA is supplied to the newborn via mother''s breast milk.
Some people have lower concentrations of DHA due to low-fat or vegetarian diets. Supplementation with DHA can help ensure adequate amounts to support normal development of the brain and retina.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch , Glycerin , High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Purified Water , Carrageenan , Sorbitol , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Tocopherols , Natural Flavor , Sunflower Lecithin , Caramel , Docosahexaenoic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
