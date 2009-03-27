Niacin plays an essential role in the activities of various enzymes involved in the metabolism of carbohydrates and fats, the functioning of the nervous system and digestive system, the manufacturing of sex hormones, and the maintenance of healthy skin. Inositol hexanicotinate functions as niacin without the characteristic "flush."

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.