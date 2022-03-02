Source Naturals NSK-SD™ Nattokinase Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals NSK-SD™ Nattokinase

50 mg - 30 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107801822
Purchase Options

Product Details

Nattokinase is a systemic enzyme isolated from the traditional Japanese soy food, natto. It has been shown to support healthy blood flow by assisting in the circulatory clearing system of the body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nattokinase ( Nsk- Sd ) , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Beeswax , Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester and Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More