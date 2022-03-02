Source Naturals NSK-SD™ Nattokinase
Product Details
Nattokinase is a systemic enzyme isolated from the traditional Japanese soy food, natto. It has been shown to support healthy blood flow by assisting in the circulatory clearing system of the body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nattokinase ( Nsk- Sd ) , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Beeswax , Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester and Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More