Source Naturals Orange Flavored Coenzymate B Complex Sublingual Tablets
120 ctUPC: 0002107800276
Product Details
In order for B-vitamins to be utilized by the body, they must first be converted to their active coenzyme forms. This sublingual Coenzymate™ B Complex goes directly into your bloodstream in its active form, ready to go to work immediately.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C17mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Orange Flavor , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Licorice Flavor , Sodium Citrate , Coenzyme Q10 , Inositol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
