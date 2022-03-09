Pantethine is the biologically active form of pantothenic acid (vitamin B-5). It is a precursor to co-enzyme A, which plays a central role in the production of cellular energy via the Krebs' cycle.* Pantethine is also important for maintaining liver and cholesterol health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.