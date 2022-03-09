Source Naturals Pantethine Tablets 300mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Pantethine Tablets 300mg

30 ctUPC: 0002107802064
Product Details

Pantethine is the biologically active form of pantothenic acid (vitamin B-5). It is a precursor to co-enzyme A, which plays a central role in the production of cellular energy via the Krebs' cycle.* Pantethine is also important for maintaining liver and cholesterol health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More