Source Naturals Pantethine Tablets 300mg
Product Details
Pantethine is the biologically active form of pantothenic acid (vitamin B-5). It is a precursor to co-enzyme A, which plays a central role in the production of cellular energy via the Krebs' cycle.* Pantethine is also important for maintaining liver and cholesterol health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pantothenic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
