Pantothenic acid is a member of the B-vitamin family, and is often referred to as vitamin B-5.Its bioactive form, coenzyme A, plays a role in many processes in the body, including the metabolism of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, the production of energy, and the synthesis of red blood cells and a key neurotransmitter, acetylcholine.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.