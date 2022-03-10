Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B-5 Tablets 250mg
250 ctUPC: 0002107800512
Pantothenic acid is a member of the B-vitamin family, and is often referred to as vitamin B-5. Its bioactive form, coenzyme A, plays many roles in the body, including the metabolism of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates; the production of energy; and the synthesis of red blood cells and the key neurotransmitter, acetylcholine.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.