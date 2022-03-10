Source Naturals Pea Protein Power
Product Details
Pea Protein Power is a natural vegetable protein made from yellow peas (Pisum sativum). It is a highly bioavailable, easily digestible, concentrated protein source, perfect for vegans and vegetarians or anyone who wants a healthy alternative to other protein products. Easy to use it is great to blend into smoothies, and this natural legume protein also boosts and completes the protein content of other dishes.
- Pea Protein is Natural Gluten Free
- Hypoallergenic
- Highly Digestible
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sodium , Pea Seed Protein Concentrate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
