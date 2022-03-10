Source Naturals Pea Protein Power Perspective: front
Source Naturals Pea Protein Power

32 ozUPC: 0002107802278
Pea Protein Power is a natural vegetable protein made from yellow peas (Pisum sativum). It is a highly bioavailable, easily digestible, concentrated protein source, perfect for vegans and vegetarians or anyone who wants a healthy alternative to other protein products. Easy to use it is great to blend into smoothies, and this natural legume protein also boosts and completes the protein content of other dishes.

  • Pea Protein is Natural Gluten Free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Highly Digestible
  • Non-GMO
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sodium , Pea Seed Protein Concentrate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
