Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Choline In Lecithin

420 mg - 180 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107800620
Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Choline provides premium quality and potency. This product has been concentrated to contain 3 times the phosphatidyl choline found in ordinary lecithin. This special soy lecithin also contains phosphatidyl inositol, phosphatidyl ethanolamine, and related phosphorus-containing lipids. Phosphatidyl choline is a naturally-occurring molecule that is composed of choline, phosphoric acid, and hydrocarbons. It is one of several phosphorus-containing lipids that form the structural elements of all cell membranes in the body.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Phosphatidyl Choline .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

