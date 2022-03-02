Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Choline provides premium quality and potency. This product has been concentrated to contain 3 times the phosphatidyl choline found in ordinary lecithin. This special soy lecithin also contains phosphatidyl inositol, phosphatidyl ethanolamine, and related phosphorus-containing lipids. Phosphatidyl choline is a naturally-occurring molecule that is composed of choline, phosphoric acid, and hydrocarbons. It is one of several phosphorus-containing lipids that form the structural elements of all cell membranes in the body.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.