Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Serine 150™
150 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801150
Phosphatidylserine (PS) is one of the key human brain phospholipids and is essential for normal neuron structure and function. PS, along with other essential fatty acids, may also play a critical role in cognitive function, including maintaining concentration and memory.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.