Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Serine Complex Stabilized
Product Details
Phosphatidyl serine (PS) is a key human brain phospholipid which is essential for normal neuron structure and function. PS, along with other essential fatty acids, may play a critical role in cognitive function, including maintaining concentration and memory.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Extract , Phosphatidylserine , Proprietary Blend : Phosphatidylcholine , Phosphatidylethanolamine and Medium Chain Triglycerides . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Polyglycitol Syrup , Purified Water , Silicon Dioxide , Mixed Tocopherols , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Lycopene
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
