Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Serine Matrix™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Serine Matrix™

500 mg - 30 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107801967
Purchase Options

Product Details

PhosphatidylSerine is a nutrient essential to the brain''s structure and function. As a nerve cell building block, PhosphatidylSerine works in concert with omega-3 and other fatty acids to support healthy cognitive function including memory, learning, comprehension, stress response and word recall. Sharp-PS™ softgels use a unique encapsulation method that helps ensure long shelf life and optimum potency.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Phosphatidylserine , Proprietary Blend ( Phosphatidyl Choline , Glycolipids , Soybean Oil ) , Gelatin , Purified Water and Glycerine .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More