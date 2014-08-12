PhosphatidylSerine is a nutrient essential to the brain''s structure and function. As a nerve cell building block, PhosphatidylSerine works in concert with omega-3 and other fatty acids to support healthy cognitive function including memory, learning, comprehension, stress response and word recall. Sharp-PS™ softgels use a unique encapsulation method that helps ensure long shelf life and optimum potency.

