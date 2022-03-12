Source Naturals Phosphatidyl Serine Matrix™
Product Details
PhosphatidylSerine is a nutrient essential to the brain’s structure and function. As a nerve cell building block, PhosphatidylSerine works in concert with omega-3 and other fatty acids to support healthy cognitive function including memory, learning, comprehension, and word recall.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Phosphatidylcholine , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Phosphatidylserine , Gelatin , Glycerin , Polyglycitol Syrup , Purified Water , Silicon Dioxide , Mixed Tocopherols , Ascorbyl Palmitate and Lycopene .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
