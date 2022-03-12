Source Naturals Phytosterol Complex™ with Beta-Sitosterol
Product Details
Phytosterols are natural components of many vegetables and grains. Preliminary scientific research suggests that plant phytosterols may help to support cholesterol wellness when consumed as part of a low cholesterol dietary program.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Phytosterol Complex , Sterols . Beta Sitolsterol Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More