Source Naturals Phytosterol Complex™ with Beta-Sitosterol Perspective: front
Source Naturals Phytosterol Complex™ with Beta-Sitosterol

113 mg - 90 TabletsUPC: 0002107800704
Phytosterols are natural components of many vegetables and grains. Preliminary scientific research suggests that plant phytosterols may help to support cholesterol wellness when consumed as part of a low cholesterol dietary program.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Calcium , Phytosterol Complex , Sterols . Beta Sitolsterol Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

