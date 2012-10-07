Phytosterols are natural components of plants, including vegetables and grains. Numerous clinical studies have demonstrated that plant phytosterols can help to support healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range. The three main phytosterols in phytosterol complex are beta-sitosterol, campesterol, and stigmasterol. They are natural, safe, and derived entirely from plant sources.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.