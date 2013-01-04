Source Naturals Pine Bark Extract
Product Details
One of the most potent antixoxidants ever discovered, pine bark Pinus massoniana, contains complex plant compounds known as proanthocyanidins. Proanthocyanidins are condensed tannins that are responsible for astringent character of fruits, berries, beans, and tea. These bioflavonoids are powerful antioxidants, giving benefits to the cardiovascular system and capillary health. They are potent, free radical scavengers that help the body reduce oxidative damage.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Masson Pine Bark Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
