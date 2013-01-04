Source Naturals Pine Bark Extract Perspective: front
Source Naturals Pine Bark Extract

150 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107802083
One of the most potent antixoxidants ever discovered, pine bark Pinus massoniana, contains complex plant compounds known as proanthocyanidins. Proanthocyanidins are condensed tannins that are responsible for astringent character of fruits, berries, beans, and tea. These bioflavonoids are powerful antioxidants, giving benefits to the cardiovascular system and capillary health. They are potent, free radical scavengers that help the body reduce oxidative damage.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium83mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Masson Pine Bark Extract , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

