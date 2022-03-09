Source Naturals Policosanol, part of the Cholesterol Rescue™ family of products, is a blend of compounds isolated from natural plant waxes.

Policosanol contains several long chain fatty alcohols, including octacosanol, hexacosanol, and triacontanol. Animal and in-vitro research has shown that these compounds may support the cardiovascular system and inhibit lipid peroxidation as well as support macrophage activity.* Coenzyme Q10 has been added to promote adequate levels of this important nutrient.*

Research indicates that CoQ10 levels in the body may be lowered by compounds that work on the same metabolic pathway as policosanol.* CoQ10 supports the cardiovascular system and cellular energy production.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.