Source Naturals Policosanol with Coenzyme Q10 Tablets 10mg
Product Details
Source Naturals Policosanol, part of the Cholesterol Rescue™ family of products, is a blend of compounds isolated from natural plant waxes.
Policosanol contains several long chain fatty alcohols, including octacosanol, hexacosanol, and triacontanol. Animal and in-vitro research has shown that these compounds may support the cardiovascular system and inhibit lipid peroxidation as well as support macrophage activity.* Coenzyme Q10 has been added to promote adequate levels of this important nutrient.*
Research indicates that CoQ10 levels in the body may be lowered by compounds that work on the same metabolic pathway as policosanol.* CoQ10 supports the cardiovascular system and cellular energy production.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Coenzyme Q10 , Policosanol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
