Source Naturals Policosanol with Coenzyme Q10 Tablets 10mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Policosanol with Coenzyme Q10 Tablets 10mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801452
Purchase Options

Product Details

Source Naturals Policosanol, part of the Cholesterol Rescue™ family of products, is a blend of compounds isolated from natural plant waxes.

Policosanol contains several long chain fatty alcohols, including octacosanol, hexacosanol, and triacontanol. Animal and in-vitro research has shown that these compounds may support the cardiovascular system and inhibit lipid peroxidation as well as support macrophage activity.* Coenzyme Q10 has been added to promote adequate levels of this important nutrient.*

Research indicates that CoQ10 levels in the body may be lowered by compounds that work on the same metabolic pathway as policosanol.* CoQ10 supports the cardiovascular system and cellular energy production.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Coenzyme Q10 , Policosanol .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More