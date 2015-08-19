Source Naturals Pomegranate Extract
Product Details
Pomegranates are native to the area between Iran and northern India. They are a rich red fruit loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, potassium, folic acid and iron. Source Naturals Pomegranate Extract contains a minimum of 40% ellagitannins, which are converted into ellagic acid by the body. Preliminary laboratory studies have shown that ellagic acid is a powerful antioxidant that supports DNA integrity and promotes overall cell health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pomegranate Seed Extract , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More