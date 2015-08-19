Pomegranates are native to the area between Iran and northern India. They are a rich red fruit loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, potassium, folic acid and iron. Source Naturals Pomegranate Extract contains a minimum of 40% ellagitannins, which are converted into ellagic acid by the body. Preliminary laboratory studies have shown that ellagic acid is a powerful antioxidant that supports DNA integrity and promotes overall cell health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.