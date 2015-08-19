Source Naturals Pomegranate Extract Perspective: front
Source Naturals Pomegranate Extract

500 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801628
Pomegranates are native to the area between Iran and northern India. They are a rich red fruit loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, potassium, folic acid and iron. Source Naturals Pomegranate Extract contains a minimum of 40% ellagitannins, which are converted into ellagic acid by the body. Preliminary laboratory studies have shown that ellagic acid is a powerful antioxidant that supports DNA integrity and promotes overall cell health.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Pomegranate Seed Extract , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
