Source Naturals Potassium Iodide may be used when it is desirable to maintain a high level of beneficial iodides in the thyroid gland.* Iodide is a form of iodine that is preferentially taken up by the thyroid gland. This product also supports the body's normal detoxification processes, including the removal of heavy metals.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
240.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium70mg
Ingredients
Calcium , Potassium Iodide , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
