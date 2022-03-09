Source Naturals Potassium Iodide may be used when it is desirable to maintain a high level of beneficial iodides in the thyroid gland.* Iodide is a form of iodine that is preferentially taken up by the thyroid gland. This product also supports the body's normal detoxification processes, including the removal of heavy metals.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.