Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Pregnenolone Cherry
25 mg - 120 LozengesUPC: 0002107800753
Purchase Options
Product Details
Pregnenolone is the starting point from which all hormones are manufactured in our bodies. Its conversion in the body follows different pathways, depending on individual needs. Several clinical studies have demonstrated that pregnenolone may enhance psychomotor performance and decrease fatigue in healthy subjects.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.