Source Naturals Prosta-Response™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Prosta-Response™

90 TabletsUPC: 0002107801295
Purchase Options

Product Details

Prosta-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned formula that supports multiple body systems involved with the health of the prostate - a walnut-sized gland located under the bladder and surrounding the urinary tract in men. Prosta-Response supports hormonal regulation, cellular regeneration, antioxidant defense, the bladder and urinary tract, and the body''s natural soothing mechanisms. It contains clinically researched amounts of saw palmetto extract and beta-sitosterol, plus quercetin, soy, and lycopene. These antioxidants and compounds, along with essential vitamins and minerals, help maintain tissue and cell integrity, which are vital to prostate health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Naturally Occurring ) , Vitamin D-3 ( as : Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin E ( as : Vitamin E Succinate ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Citrate and Monomethionine [ Optizinc ] ) , Selenium ( as : Sodium Selenite and L-Selenomethionine ) , Copper ( as : Copper Sebacate ) , Isoflavone Rich Soybean Powder ( Soylife ) ( Providing : 30 Mg , Isoflavones ) , Saw Palmetto Berry Extract ( Providing : 320 Mg , Fatty Acids ) , Quercetin , L-Alanine , L-Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Swedish Flower Pollen Extract ( Yielding : 1 . 4% : Alpha-amino Acids and 0 . 08% : Phytosterol ) , Phytosterol Complex ( Providing : 60 Mg , Beta-sitosterol ) , Stinging Nettle Root Extract , Marshmallow Root , Pumpkin Seed Oil Extract ( 25% : Fatty Acids ) , Pygeum Bark Extract ( 2 . 5% : Sterols ) , Red Clover Tops Extract , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract , Flavone Glycosides , Uva Ursi Leaf , Goldenseal Root , Gravel Root , Green Tea Extract ( 95% : Polyphenols , 35% : EGCG ) , Ginger Root , Grape Seed Extract (Proanthodyn) with A , Procyanidolic , Value Of : 95 , Lycopene , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid and Modified Cellulose Gum . .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More