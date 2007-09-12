Source Naturals Prosta-Response™
Product Details
Prosta-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned formula that supports multiple body systems involved with the health of the prostate - a walnut-sized gland located under the bladder and surrounding the urinary tract in men. Prosta-Response supports hormonal regulation, cellular regeneration, antioxidant defense, the bladder and urinary tract, and the body''s natural soothing mechanisms. It contains clinically researched amounts of saw palmetto extract and beta-sitosterol, plus quercetin, soy, and lycopene. These antioxidants and compounds, along with essential vitamins and minerals, help maintain tissue and cell integrity, which are vital to prostate health.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Naturally Occurring ) , Vitamin D-3 ( as : Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin E ( as : Vitamin E Succinate ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Citrate and Monomethionine [ Optizinc ] ) , Selenium ( as : Sodium Selenite and L-Selenomethionine ) , Copper ( as : Copper Sebacate ) , Isoflavone Rich Soybean Powder ( Soylife ) ( Providing : 30 Mg , Isoflavones ) , Saw Palmetto Berry Extract ( Providing : 320 Mg , Fatty Acids ) , Quercetin , L-Alanine , L-Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Swedish Flower Pollen Extract ( Yielding : 1 . 4% : Alpha-amino Acids and 0 . 08% : Phytosterol ) , Phytosterol Complex ( Providing : 60 Mg , Beta-sitosterol ) , Stinging Nettle Root Extract , Marshmallow Root , Pumpkin Seed Oil Extract ( 25% : Fatty Acids ) , Pygeum Bark Extract ( 2 . 5% : Sterols ) , Red Clover Tops Extract , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract , Flavone Glycosides , Uva Ursi Leaf , Goldenseal Root , Gravel Root , Green Tea Extract ( 95% : Polyphenols , 35% : EGCG ) , Ginger Root , Grape Seed Extract (Proanthodyn) with A , Procyanidolic , Value Of : 95 , Lycopene , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Stearic Acid and Modified Cellulose Gum . .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
