Prosta-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned formula that supports multiple body systems involved with the health of the prostate - a walnut-sized gland located under the bladder and surrounding the urinary tract in men. Prosta-Response supports hormonal regulation, cellular regeneration, antioxidant defense, the bladder and urinary tract, and the body''s natural soothing mechanisms. It contains clinically researched amounts of saw palmetto extract and beta-sitosterol, plus quercetin, soy, and lycopene. These antioxidants and compounds, along with essential vitamins and minerals, help maintain tissue and cell integrity, which are vital to prostate health
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Vitamin D3 , Vitamin E , Zinc , Selenium , Copper , Sodium , Isoflavone , Saw Palmetto Berry Extract , Phytosterol Complex , Quercetin , L-Alanine , L-Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Swedish Flower Pollen , Marshmallow Root Extract , Stinging Nettle Root Extract , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Red Clover Tops Extract , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Uva Ursi Leaf Extract , Oregon Grape Root , Pygeum Bark Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Ginger Root , Lycopene , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxy Propyl Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
