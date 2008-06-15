Source Naturals Prosta-Response™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Prosta-Response™

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107801619
Purchase Options

Product Details

Prosta-Response™ is a Bio-Aligned formula that supports multiple body systems involved with the health of the prostate - a walnut-sized gland located under the bladder and surrounding the urinary tract in men. Prosta-Response supports hormonal regulation, cellular regeneration, antioxidant defense, the bladder and urinary tract, and the body''s natural soothing mechanisms. It contains clinically researched amounts of saw palmetto extract and beta-sitosterol, plus quercetin, soy, and lycopene. These antioxidants and compounds, along with essential vitamins and minerals, help maintain tissue and cell integrity, which are vital to prostate health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D3 , Vitamin E , Zinc , Selenium , Copper , Sodium , Isoflavone , Saw Palmetto Berry Extract , Phytosterol Complex , Quercetin , L-Alanine , L-Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Swedish Flower Pollen , Marshmallow Root Extract , Stinging Nettle Root Extract , Pumpkin Seed Extract , Red Clover Tops Extract , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Uva Ursi Leaf Extract , Oregon Grape Root , Pygeum Bark Extract , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Ginger Root , Lycopene , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxy Propyl Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More