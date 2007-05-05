Source Naturals Psyllium Husk Powder
Product Details
Consumption of seven or more grams of soluble fiber from psyllium seed husk per day from this product, in association with a diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Source Naturals® uses only the husk of the seed, as it is a much better fiber source than the whole seed.
Suitable for vegetarians. Hypoallergenic.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Psyllium Seed Husk
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
