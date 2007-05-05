Source Naturals Psyllium Husk Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals Psyllium Husk Powder

12 ozUPC: 0002107800779
Consumption of seven or more grams of soluble fiber from psyllium seed husk per day from this product, in association with a diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Source Naturals® uses only the husk of the seed, as it is a much better fiber source than the whole seed.

Suitable for vegetarians. Hypoallergenic.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
68.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Seed Husk

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
