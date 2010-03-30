Pycnogenol and Grape Seed Extract is a potent combination of two powerful natural antioxidants- Pycnogenol, extracted from French maritime pine bark (Pinus maritimus), and Proanthodyn, extracted from grape seeds (Vitis vinifera). Both compounds are rich in proanthocyanidins, a special class of water-soluble bioflavonoids which are excellent free-radical scavengers. Proanthocyanidins are believed to play a role in maintaining good health

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.