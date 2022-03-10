Pycnogenol® is a natural plant product made from the bark of the European coastal pine, pinus maritima. Pycnogenol is rich in proanthocyanidins, a special class of water-soluble antioxidant flavonoids, which are excellent free radical scavengers. Proanthocyanidins are believed to play an important role in maintaining good health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.