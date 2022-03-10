Source Naturals Pycnogenol Tablets 100mg
Product Details
Pycnogenol® is a natural plant product made from the bark of the European coastal pine, pinus maritima. Pycnogenol is rich in proanthocyanidins, a special class of water-soluble antioxidant flavonoids, which are excellent free radical scavengers. Proanthocyanidins are believed to play an important role in maintaining good health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
French Maritime Pine Bark Extract ( Pycnogenol ) ( 65% : Procyanidins ) , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
