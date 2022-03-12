Source Naturals R-Lipoic Acid Perspective: front
Source Naturals R-Lipoic Acid

100 mg - 30 TabletsUPC: 0002107801663
Source Naturals R-Lipoic Acid is a natural form of lipoic acid that your body can synthesize and safely metabolize. It may be better absorbed and more effective as an antioxidant than alpha-lipoic acid. R-lipoic acid by itself may be 10 times more effective than other forms of lipoic acid and has been called the "mitochondrial antioxidant" because it is a key component of mitochondrial dehydrogenase complexes, which may help to slow the natural aging process in animals. Also, animal research has shown that R-lipoic acid can increase or maintain levels of other antioxidants including CoQ10, vitamin C, vitamin E and glutathione, which may decline with age, more efficiently than other forms of lipoic acid.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
R-lipoic Acid , Sorbitol , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
