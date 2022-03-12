Glutathione is composed of the amino acids L-cysteine, L-glumatic acid, and glycine. It is a potent antioxidant and works in the liver to protect the body from harmful substances. It also functions as a precursor to glutathione peroxidation (fats turning rancid).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.