250 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107801283
Glutathione is composed of the amino acids L-cysteine, L-glumatic acid, and glycine. It is a potent antioxidant and works in the liver to protect the body from harmful substances. It also functions as a precursor to glutathione peroxidation (fats turning rancid).

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium94mg
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , L-Glutathione .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

