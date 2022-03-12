Source Naturals Reduced Glutathione
Product Details
Glutathione is composed of the amino acids L-cysteine, L-glumatic acid, and glycine. It is a potent antioxidant and works in the liver to protect the body from harmful substances. It also functions as a precursor to glutathione peroxidation (fats turning rancid).
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , L-Glutathione .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
