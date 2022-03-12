Source Naturals Relora®
Product Details
RELORA® is a patent pending plant extract of Phellodendron amurense and Magnolia officinalis that may help to relieve stress and minimize stress-induced eating. Weight gain can be associated with emotional over-eating for people with stressful lifestyles. Preliminary research suggests that RELORA® may help regulate cortisol levels in the body that are associated with stress-related weight gain. The bark of Magnolia officinalis has been used in traditional Chinese herbalism for centuries for stress reduction and muscle tension.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Relora , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Silica and Modified Cellulose Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
