Royal jelly is a milk-like secretion made by worker bees in the hive. It is so named because it serves as the sole food for the queen bee. It supplies all the B-vitamins, vitamins A,C,D,E,& K, more than a dozen key minerals, 18 amino acids, and other important constituents, including nucleic acids (DNA and RNA).

