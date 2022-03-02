Source Naturals SAMe Enteric Coated Tablets 400 mg
Product Details
Source Naturals® SAMe is a stable, bioavailable form of S-adenosyl-L-methionine. These tablets are enteric coated and blister packed to prevent breakdown and inactivation of the ingredients.
Dozens of clinical studies have demonstrated that SAMe supports joint comfort, function and mobility in the spine, hips and knees. It is important to the joints because of its critical role in cartilage formation. SAMe helps to form proteoglycans, which are used to renew the matrix of cartilage.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cellulose , Mannitol , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Phthalate , Citric Acid , Silica , Triacetin , Sodium Starch Glycolate , Croscarmellose Sodium , Titanium Dioxide , Yellow Ochre , SAME .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
