Source Naturals® SAMe is a stable, bioavailable form of S-adenosyl-L-methionine. These tablets are enteric coated and blister packed to prevent breakdown and inactivation of the ingredients.

Dozens of clinical studies have demonstrated that SAMe supports joint comfort, function and mobility in the spine, hips and knees. It is important to the joints because of its critical role in cartilage formation. SAMe helps to form proteoglycans, which are used to renew the matrix of cartilage.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.