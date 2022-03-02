Source Naturals SAMe Enteric Coated Tablets 400 mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals SAMe Enteric Coated Tablets 400 mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801335
Source Naturals® SAMe is a stable, bioavailable form of S-adenosyl-L-methionine. These tablets are enteric coated and blister packed to prevent breakdown and inactivation of the ingredients.

Dozens of clinical studies have demonstrated that SAMe supports joint comfort, function and mobility in the spine, hips and knees. It is important to the joints because of its critical role in cartilage formation. SAMe helps to form proteoglycans, which are used to renew the matrix of cartilage.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cellulose , Mannitol , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Phthalate , Citric Acid , Silica , Triacetin , Sodium Starch Glycolate , Croscarmellose Sodium , Titanium Dioxide , Yellow Ochre , SAME .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

