Source Naturals Serene Science™ GABA Calm™ Peppermint
Product Details
GABA Calm™ combines three of the main inhibitory neurotransmitters, GABA and glycine, with N-acetyl L-tyrosine, which is a precursor to the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine. in addition, taurine supports the calming effects of GABA. The lozenge form dissolves in the mouth for quick and convenient delivery.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , Glycine , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Taurine , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Mannitol , Natural Peppermint Flavor , Modified Cellulose Gum , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
