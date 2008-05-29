Holy basil is one of the primary botanicals used in Ayurvedic practice in India. It is a powerful adaptogen that helps your body adapt to the negative effects of stress. During times of stress, our bodies secrete higher levels of cortisol. Preliminary research has suggested that holy basil may help maintain normal cortisol levels, support healthy adrenal glands, and help maintain normal blood sugar levels.

