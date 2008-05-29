Source Naturals Serene Science™ Holy Basil Extract Perspective: front
Source Naturals Serene Science™ Holy Basil Extract

450 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801809
Holy basil is one of the primary botanicals used in Ayurvedic practice in India. It is a powerful adaptogen that helps your body adapt to the negative effects of stress. During times of stress, our bodies secrete higher levels of cortisol. Preliminary research has suggested that holy basil may help maintain normal cortisol levels, support healthy adrenal glands, and help maintain normal blood sugar levels.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Holy Basil Leaf Extract , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
