Source Naturals Serene Science™ Holy Basil Extract
Product Details
Holy basil is one of the primary botanicals used in Ayurvedic practice in India. It is a powerful adaptogen that helps your body adapt to the negative effects of stress. During times of stress, our bodies secrete higher levels of cortisol. Preliminary research has suggested that holy basil may help maintain normal cortisol levels, support healthy adrenal glands, and help maintain normal blood sugar levels.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Holy Basil Leaf Extract , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
