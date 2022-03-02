Source Naturals Serene Science™ L-Theanine Perspective: front
L-Theanine is a unique amino acid found almost exclusively in the tea plant (Camellia sinensis) and contributes to the unusual taste of green tea. Human studies have shown that taking L-theanine affects the emission of alpha waves in the brain associated with states of relaxation and focused attention. Preliminary research has shown that L-theanine crosses the blood brain barrier, and suggests that it may support healthy neurotransmitter levels in the brain, and inhibit the stimulatory properties of caffeine.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Theanine , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

