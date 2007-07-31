Theanine Serene contains the amino acid L-Theanine, to support relaxation and focused attention, and the calming neurotransmitter GABA.* Taurine can support the movement of potassium out of nerves which may help prevent over excitation of neurons.* It also features magnesium to support muscle and nerve relaxation, and calming holy basil leaf extract to gently soothe away the tension in your body.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.