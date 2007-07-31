Source Naturals Serene Science Theanine Serene Tablets Perspective: front
Source Naturals Serene Science Theanine Serene Tablets

120 ctUPC: 0002107801776
Theanine Serene contains the amino acid L-Theanine, to support relaxation and focused attention, and the calming neurotransmitter GABA.* Taurine can support the movement of potassium out of nerves which may help prevent over excitation of neurons.* It also features magnesium to support muscle and nerve relaxation, and calming holy basil leaf extract to gently soothe away the tension in your body.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , Taurine , L-Theanine , Holy Basil Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

