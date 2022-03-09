Source Naturals Skin Eternal Cream is a rich, emollient blend of plant extracts and nutrients to help your skin recover from the harsh and stressful effects of the day. Excellent for use at night, Skin Eternal Cream wraps your skin in moisture and nutrients while you sleep. It helps your skin feel supple and replenished. Contains DMAE, alpha-lipoic acid, ascorbyl palmitate (C ester), coenzyme Q10, hyaluronic acid, and MSM, with a fresh, clean scent.

Great For Nighttime Use

With Lipoic Acid, DMAE, C-Ester, CoQ10 & HA

Paraben Free