Source Naturals Skin Eternal DMAE Cream contains a DMAE, which preliminary science suggests may help increase skin firmness. It also contains lipoic acid, ascorbyl palmitate (C-Ester), CoQ10. MSM and other skin supporting nutrients and plant extracts in a rich and luxurious base. DMAE Cream helps your skin feel more supple and replenished without a lingering oily feeling. It may be used by itself or in conjunction with Skin Eternal Serum. It has a fresh, light scent.

Paraben Free