Source Naturals Skin Eternal Hyaluronic Acid 50 mg Tablets
Product Details
Hyaluronic acid and collagen are vital components of skin structure that decline as we age. They are responsible for the skin's moisture, suppleness, and elasticity. Patented BioCell Collagen II™ is made form 100% pure cartilage, which has undergone an absorption enhancing hydrolyzation process that yields low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulfate, and Collagen Type II peptides. These elements found in BioCell Collagen II™ make it a multifaceted ingredient, which can help support healthy skin function and appearance, as well as help support joint comfort and function.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biocell Collagen ( Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage , Containing : Type Ll Collagen ) , Chondroitin Sulfate , Hyaluronic Acid , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Natural Peppermint Flavor . .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More