Source Naturals Skin Eternal Hyaluronic Acid 50 mg Tablets

60 ctUPC: 0002107801625
Hyaluronic acid and collagen are vital components of skin structure that decline as we age. They are responsible for the skin's moisture, suppleness, and elasticity. Patented BioCell Collagen II™ is made form 100% pure cartilage, which has undergone an absorption enhancing hydrolyzation process that yields low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulfate, and Collagen Type II peptides. These elements found in BioCell Collagen II™ make it a multifaceted ingredient, which can help support healthy skin function and appearance, as well as help support joint comfort and function.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Biocell Collagen ( Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage , Containing : Type Ll Collagen ) , Chondroitin Sulfate , Hyaluronic Acid , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Natural Peppermint Flavor . .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
