Source Naturals Spirulina Powder
Product Details
For over 30 years spirulina (Arthrospira platensis) has been the premier choice for supplementing a vegetarian diet. Source Naturals Spirulina is a high quality blue green algae which is a high protein, low fat source of numerous vitamins, minerals, carotenoids and essential fatty acids. Spirulina is an excellent source of many nutrients that are hard to maintain at adequate levels with a vegetarian diet. Most notable is the high quality protein, which contains all nine essential amino acids. Spirulina''s cell walls do not contain cellulose to slow digestion. Source Naturals Spirulina is naturally grown and harvested without herbicides or pesticides.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Spirulina , Phycocyanin , Gamma Linolenic Acid , Linoleic Acid , Chlorophyll , Carotenoids .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More