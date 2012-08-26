Source Naturals Spirulina Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals Spirulina Powder

16 ozUPC: 0002107800640
Product Details

For over 30 years spirulina (Arthrospira platensis) has been the premier choice for supplementing vegetarian diet Source Naturals Spirulina is one of the highest quality available. These special blue - green algae is a good source of numerous vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and essentials fatty acids that are hard to maintain at adequate levels with a vegetarian diet. Most notable is the high quality protein, which contains cellulose to sloe down digestion. Source Naturals Spirulina is naturally grown and harvested without herbicides or pesticides. 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Spirulina , Gamma Linolenic Acid , Linoleic Acid , Chlorophyll , Carotenoids .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
