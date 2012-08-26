Source Naturals Spirulina Powder
Product Details
For over 30 years spirulina (Arthrospira platensis) has been the premier choice for supplementing vegetarian diet Source Naturals Spirulina is one of the highest quality available. These special blue - green algae is a good source of numerous vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and essentials fatty acids that are hard to maintain at adequate levels with a vegetarian diet. Most notable is the high quality protein, which contains cellulose to sloe down digestion. Source Naturals Spirulina is naturally grown and harvested without herbicides or pesticides.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Spirulina , Gamma Linolenic Acid , Linoleic Acid , Chlorophyll , Carotenoids .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More